BWAC to host its annual spring exhibition

The Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition (BWAC) will return to an in-person version of its annual spring exhibition, featuring three new art exhibits, at its gallery space at 481 Van Brunt St. in Red Hook starting May 8.

“After a challenging year, we are looking forward to welcoming an expanded number of visitors to our two-floor Red Hook gallery space,” says Alicia Degener, BWAC co-president. Last year, BWAC held a virtual exhibit, and the arts organization held a limited in-person show during the fall.

Prints 2021 is BWAC’s season-opening exhibit. It is a national juried show, featuring printmaking techniques and new interpretations for the 21st century.

Artists from around the country will have work for sale. The exhibition will be on the ground floor gallery.

“Death of the Arcade” by Tara Segars.

Another exhibit, The Sky Continues Beautiful, takes its title from a line from poet Walt Whitman.



“The past year has affected all of us, and many have turned to Nature for relief – outdoor walks and contemplative moments watching the seasons change,” said the organization. “Now we return to spring and the hope and renewal it brings. BWAC artists reflect on the role Nature has played in their experience of isolation and reintegration in this unusual time.”

This exhibit will be shown on the second-floor gallery .

Finally, local art group the Brooklyn Watercolor Society will be displaying its exhibition of fine watercolors. The society is a non-profit community arts organization that was started in 1972.

“Rebirth of Urban Spring” by Judith Hooper.

The exhibitions will also feature printmaking demonstrations and free workshops.

All three exhibits will be part of the spring arts exhibition.

“BWAC embodies the democratization of art — an architectural marvel, this beautiful pre-Civil war waterfront warehouse gallery is run by members , practicing artists in all media from painting to clay arts, sculpture to textile arts,” said BWAC member artist Susan Malfa. “The art is approachable and affordable representing a wide breadth of talented working artists.”

The shows run on weekends from May 8 through June 20. The gallery is open Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit bwac.org.

“Searching for Land” by Jessica Schulman.