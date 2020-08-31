Cops seek Marine Avenue stabber

Photo via Google Maps, inset courtesy of NYPD

Surveillance image of the suspect.

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the buttocks in Bay Ridge.

According to authorities, on Sunday, Aug. 23 at around 3 a.m., the victim was returning to his home after parking his car. The attacker walked up to him at the northeast corner of Marine Avenue and 96th Street, bumped him from behind and ran away. The victim then realized he had been stabbed in the right butt cheek and was bleeding.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the 68th Precinct, anyone with additional information can call (718) 439-4236.

