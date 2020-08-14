DOT set to expand Brooklyn Citi Bike stations, add new ones

From brooklyneagle.com

To meet increased Citi Bike usage and expected demand, the city Department of Transportation plans to install 618 additional docks at 28 existing bike stations within Brooklyn Community District 2, which includes Downtown Brooklyn and adjacent neighborhoods such as Brooklyn Heights, the Brooklyn Navy Yard area, DUMBO, Fort Greene and Boerum Hill.

The move is part of an ongoing expansion of Citi Bike. Last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Transportation and Lyft announced a five-year expansion of the city’s Citi Bike program to double the size of the service area and increase the system fleet to 40,000 bikes.

A map of Citi Bike stations in Northwestern Brooklyn. Photo: Community Board 2

Growth of the Citi Bike network, which was launched in 2013, continued last fall with new bike stations installed along the L-train corridor in Brooklyn and Queens. This spring, expansion continued into Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx.

DOT plans to increase system density and capacity by expanding existing Citi Bike stations and adding new stations. This process, known as infill, will occur on an ongoing basis over the next few years, according to Community Board 2.

The first stage of infill will begin this summer and will focus on expanding existing stations. The second stage will focus on installing new Citi Bike stations.

In this first wave of infill, DOT will install 618 additional docks at these 28 existing stations within Community Board 2. Photo: Community Board 2

The expansion of the bike stations is part of this infill plan, Community Board 2 said.

Locations of the Citi Bike stations to be expanded include Cadman Plaza East and Red Cross Place, Clark and Henry streets, Montague and Clinton streets, Johnson and Gold streets, Myrtle Avenue and St. Edwards Street, Schermerhorn and Court streets, Court and State streets, Bergen and Smith streets, De Kalb Avenue and Portland streets, De Kalb and Vanderbilt avenues, and many more.

In response to questions from Community Board 2, DOT stated that it has no plans to relocate any of these docking stations, and any station that could have been placed on a sidewalk was installed there.-