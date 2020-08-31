EXCLUSIVE: DOT to install traffic signal at 11th Avenue and 71st Street

DOT will install a traffic signal at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 71st Street in November.

The New York City Department of Transportation announced in a letter to State Senator Andrew Gounardes that a traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 71st Street this fall.

“The department recently completed its study regarding the need for additional traffic controls at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 71st Street,” DOT said in the letter. “We completed a study and are pleased to inform you that a traffic signal has been approved at this location. Installation will be performed by contract and the work is tentatively scheduled to be completed by November 30, 2020.”

“Pedestrian and traffic safety is an absolutely critical issue,” said Gounardes, “and no family should ever have to suffer the loss or injury of a loved one. That’s why I will continue to fight for local traffic safety measures at our unsafe intersections and push the DOT to take action to protect our families.”

Back in October 2019, DOT posted signs at intersections in the neighborhood directing trucks to local truck routes to keep the big rigs off residential streets.

In the spring of 2019, Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan held a press conference on 10th Avenue to call on DOT to install traffic-calming measures to make Dyker Heights streets safer for pedestrians.

Also last year, Gounardes said that signs pointing out the locations of truck routes might not be enough.

“Trucks regularly and brazenly drive down residential streets veering off the designated truck route, causing disturbances,” he wrote. “As streets become more congested, residents suffer.”