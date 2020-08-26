Mayor: Numbers of COVID cases in Sunset Park, Borough Park lower than expected

Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed new data for Sunset Park and Borough Park on the two neighborhoods’ potential increase in COVID-19 cases, and it’s good news.

During his daily news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, he discussed results obtained from intensive testing and work in the neighborhoods performed by the Test and Trace Corps.

“We saw some evidence that caused us concern,” he said of Sunset Park.” We sent the Test and Trace Corps in, in a very big way, and with folks who spoke multiple languages and could connect with the community. This is part of what we call our hyper-local strategy, really focusing on specific areas, even specific blocks, where there’s a concern.”

The Test and Trace team knocked on over 16,700 doors and made sure that residents in Sunset got testing to the level of 8,500 new tests.

“As more and more people have gotten tested, we’re seeing a clearer picture, and it’s a better picture,” de Blasio said. “Now, the seven-day rolling average for that community is 2.5 percent. So, it’s more than the citywide average, but, thank God, not by a lot. And this is a really good sign that, with additional outreach, that additional testing allowed us to get a fuller picture and also encourage folks who did need to safely separate to do so.”

On Wednesday, Aug. 12, the mayor announced that during a two-week period, the Department of Health tested more than 3,300 Sunset Park residents and found 228 people who tested positive for the virus.

In Borough Park, similar results were shown.

“That follow-up has been intensive,” de Blasio said. “Good news, again, seven-day rolling average for that community is 2.5 percent. So, again, we see results that give us some comfort, but more work is being done. There have been a number of cases identified. And so, the test and trace effort is going deeply into that community – and free mask distribution as well to make sure everyone knows how important it is.”

Last week, de Blasio said there had been an increase in COVID-19 in just the past few days in Borough Park, and particularly in a group of 16 cases that was seen as an early warning sign. Some of those cases were linked to a large wedding in the Borough Park community.

“So, two examples that are working – a lot more to do, but, again, they work best when we go deeply into communities, engage people often in their own language and get people to join us in being vigilant and following through for the safety of all,” the mayor said.