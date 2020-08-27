Police Beat: Car break-ins continue in south Brooklyn, Bay Ridge home burglarized while victim sleeping

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

MAN’S HOME BURGLARIZED WHILE SLEEPING

A 51-year-old man’s home near Colonial Road and 73rd Street was broken into by a crook who stole more than $1,000 of items on Aug. 23. According to reports, at around 8:25 a.m., the man left his front door unlocked. While the victim was sleeping, the thief broke inside the home and stole several items, including a credit card that he later used to make a $99 purchase, an iPhone, $640, a coach wallet and several sets of keys.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK THWARTS DELIVERY

A crook stole thousands of dollars of cash and items from a taco truck parked near 86th Street and Fifth Avenue on Aug. 20. Reports say at around 1 a.m., a 33-year-old employee saw the suspect try to enter the truck on the passenger side. The worker confronted the suspect, who then left the area. The worker then discovered the suspect had already stolen a brown leather bag, credit cards, headphones and $4,000.

No arrests have been made.

CAR-BREAK IN, CREDIT CARD CHARGES MADE

A man got inside an unlocked car that was parked on Senator Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues and stole cash and credit cards on Aug. 22. According to reports, at around 9:53 p.m., the owner left the car parked. While he was gone, the thief stole a wallet that was inside the center console. It contained $180 and a credit card. Later, the victim found out the suspect made an unauthorized purchase worth $180.

No arrests have been made.

THIEF STEALS WALLET FROM CAR

A 78-year-old man had his car broken into near 78th Street and Fifth Avenue on Aug. 23. Police reports say that at around 11:26 a.m., he went outside to get in his car and realized that someone had broken into the car and stole a wallet containing several items, including credit cards.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

STOLEN VEHICLE

A 49-year-old man had his vehicle stolen near West Seventh Street and Avenue T on Aug. 21. Police say the man had parked his car at around 9:30 p.m. the previous day. When he returned to the spot, he realized that it had been stolen. The victim told police it was possible that he lost his keys in front of his house while he was smoking the previous night, and that someone had taken them.

No arrests have been made.

SOCK THIEF

A robber stole packs of stocks from a discount store at 18th Avenue and 74th Street and attacked a female employee on Aug. 18. Reports claim that at around 2:30 p.m., an employee saw him grabbing the socks, putting them in a plastic bag and leaving the store without paying. When she went outside to confront him, the suspect scratched her in the right arm.

No arrests were made.

MORNING BUMMER

A 56-year-old man had his wallet stolen from his car, which was parked at Bay 37th Street and Bath Avenue, on August 16. According to reports, at around 10 p.m., he parked his vehicle. The following morning, he realized a thief had gotten inside, stolen the wallet inside the center console and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

MAN THREATENED, ROBBED ON D TRAIN

A 27-year-old man was robbed while riding on the D train at 86th Street and 25th Avenue on Aug. 16. Police say that around 10:30 p.m., he had transferred to the southbound D train at 36th Street and had fallen asleep while sitting. At 25th Avenue, a crook woke up the victim and grabbed his wrists. He then grabbed the victim’s wallet from his pants pocket and fled from the train.

No arrests have been made.