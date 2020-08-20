Police Beat: Robbery in Bay Ridge grocery store, man robbed at gunpoint in Bensonhurst train station

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WOMAN BUSTED IN TRAIN ATTACK

A 37-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly attacking a 52-year-old woman on a train near 62nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway on Aug. 15. According to reports, at around 12:30 p.m., the victim was sitting on a southbound N train when the suspect allegedly threw an unknown item at her, injuring her eye.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment.

GROCERY WORKER ATTACKED

An employee was assaulted during a robbery at a grocery store on Gelston Avenue and 86th Street on Aug. 14. Reports say that at around 10 p.m., two men took $200 worth of items and walked out of the store without paying. One of the men hit the employee in the head with an umbrella. The men fled west 86th Street and turned north on Fifth Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

STORE OWNER ASSAULTED

The owner a smoke shop on Fourth Avenue and 94th Street was attacked on Aug. 10. According to reports, at around 3:20 a.m., a man stole sandwiches from the refrigerator and punched the owner in the face on his way out. The victim was taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made.

CAR STOLEN

A car was stolen at Marine and Third avenues on Aug. 14. Reports say the victim parked the car the previous day. When he returned, he discovered it had been stolen.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

GIRLS ARRESTED IN ATTACK

Two girls, ages 15 and 16, were arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 22-year-old woman near Dahill Road and Avenue P on Aug. 15. According to reports, at around 12 a.m., the suspects asked the victim if they could see her cellphone. When the victim said no, one of the suspects allegedly punched her in the back while the other tried to take her phone and purse. They fled west on Avenue P.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

An 18-year-old man was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two men in the train station at New Utrecht Avenue and 71st Street on Aug. 10. Reports say that at around midnight, the victim was sitting on a bench on the southbound side of the station when the crooks approached him. One of the suspects grabbed him from behind and pointed a gun at his torso while the other demanded his money and cellphone. The victim took gave the crooks $50 but hesitated to give them the phone. One of the perps then punched the victim in the face and took his phone and sneakers. The crooks fled east on 71st Street.

No arrests have been made.

COFFEE TO GO

A man robbed a deli on 21st Avenue and 85th Street on Aug. 13. According to reports, at around 12:40 p.m., the store owner put his gate down to take a break. While he was gone, a crook lifted the gate, walked through the door and stole packs of Unique Coffee. He fled in a while van.

No arrests have been made.

CROOK STEALS SCRATCH-OFFS

A man stole $8,000 worth of scratch-off tickets from a store on 15th Avenue and 84th Street on Aug. 15. Reports say that around 10 a.m. the man went inside the store to buy a bottle of water. On the way out, he stole the lottery tickets and fled in a blue four-door Sedan.

No arrests have been made.