Steiner Studios selected as film and TV production hub

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) announced Thursday that Brooklyn-based soundstage operator Steiner Studios will create a 500,000-square-foot film and TV production hub in Sunset Park.

The project will be established on the Made in New York Campus at Bush Terminal. It will include eight new soundstages, gut-renovations of two historic buildings and a new parking facility.

Steiner will complete the adjacent Bush Terminal Piers Park, build a new playground designed with community input and contribute $25,000 annually to recreational programming in the park.

In 2017, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the Made in New York Campus at Bush Terminal, including garment manufacturing, film/TV/media production and other light manufacturing and significant upgrades to the north campus. Construction stopped early this year due to the pandemic but resumed last month.

NYCEDC signed a predevelopment agreement with Steiner Studios for a long-term ground lease. In addition to more than $320 million in private investment, the City of New York will contribute approximately $15 million toward site preparation work.

The project is expected to create thousands of jobs and a new public open space. It will focus on investing in the local workforce and on advancing diversity and equity in the media and entertainment industry through investments that include:

– $50,000 per year to advance opportunities in media and entertainment to New Yorkers of color and women through MOME’s l Made in NY Production Assistant and Made in NY Post-Production job-training programs;

– $250,000 over 10 years to a non-profit organization supporting gender equity, diversity and inclusion in the New York City film and TV production industry;

– Providing free office or classroom space for one or more non-profits that advance racial equity, diversity and inclusion in the production industry;

– Creation of a new, offsite local program for high school students to train for jobs in the production industry, with up to $50,000 toward its establishment, plus $25,000 per year for resources and programming and school-year internship opportunities.

– A summer internship program that will include two paid 10-week positions, focusing on the areas of stage operations, lighting and grip, and production facilities management. These will be filled through local community organizations.

“Today’s significant investment by Steiner Studios represents a major milestone for both Sunset Park and the city,” said James Patchett, president and CEO of NYCEDC. “This project will bring thousands of locally accessible and family-supporting jobs, expand training opportunities for New Yorkers and bring greater equity and inclusivity to the media production industry.”

“TV production is a thriving industry in New York, and this project helps jump-start the city’s economic recovery and growth,” said Doug Steiner, chairman of Steiner Studios. “We’re beyond thrilled to have been selected, and to bring 2,200 high-paying jobs and opportunities to Bush Terminal.”

“The thousands of jobs this hub will create are especially welcome in light of the challenging economic times our borough and city are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Borough President Eric Adams.

“This company has a tremendous track record of local hiring and utilizing minority and women-owned businesses,” said U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez.