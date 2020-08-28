T.E.A.L. announces events to raise awareness of ovarian cancer

September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and Tell Every Amazing Lady (T.E.A.L.) will host several events to help the cause.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, T.E.A.L., in partnership with Luna Park, will light Coney Island’s Parachute Jump in teal for the sixth straight year. The bulbs will also spell out the word “teal,” the official color of the fight against ovarian cancer. The attraction will be lit every evening through Wednesday, Sept. 2.

On Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 4-8 p.m., T.E.AL., in partnership with Turn the Towns Teal and the Myrtle Avenue BID, will decorate trees in Myrtle Avenue Plaza with teal ribbons.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, trees will be decorated with teal ribbons at North Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Heights and Fifth Avenue in Park Slope by T.E.A.L. staff and volunteers, the North Flatbush BID and the Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID.

These events will lead up to the 12th Annual Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 12. Due to COVID-19, the event will be 100 percent virtual. According to T.E.A.L., participants can walk or run from anywhere to support the fight against ovarian cancer, celebrate the strength of survivors and families touched by the disease and raise funds to keep the foundation’s programs running during this challenging time.

For more information or to register, visit www.tealwalk.org/brooklyn.