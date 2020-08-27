Uncle Louie G to close

Uncle Louie G Bay Ridge, at 8702 3rd Ave., known for its Italian ices, ice cream and cakes, announced on social media that it is closing.

“Due to the state of current affairs, we have sadly made the decision to close our shop,” the owner and staff wrote. “Thank you for making our ice cream shop a part of your lives and childhoods. We cherish the friendships and memories we’ve made through the years. We wish everyone stays safe and healthy in these difficult times and we look forward to reopening a new shop in Bay Ridge in the future.”

Customers were surprised and saddened by the local favorite’s demise.

“Four years ago, I was out with my two-year-old on a 100+ [degree] day,” said Chance Drzewucki on Facebook. “We went in and I had forgotten my wallet that day. We went to leave and you gave us free ices on the house. I have never forgotten that sweet gesture and have not only returned there many times since, but recommended you to others. If only there were more people like you in this world. I hope we can all see you again someday.”

“So sad,” wrote another Facebook user. “Will miss you guys and your delicious goodies. Hope to see you back, down the road.”

According to the official Uncle Louie G website, eight stores remain in the borough.

“Uncle Louie G has been a staple of our community and they will be sorely missed,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “I hate to see a beloved business close its doors, and this just underscores the vital importance of doing more to keep our small businesses afloat during this pandemic and the need to shop local.”