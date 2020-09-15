A walk and a prayer held at the Wall of Remembrance

A ceremony was held at the Wall of Remembrance outside MCU Park on Sept. 10 to pay tribute to the 417 names engraved on the commemorative area.

The wall bears the names and faces of hundreds who lost their lives due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including the FDNY, NYPD, New York State officers, the New York Fire Patrol, and even a rescue dog.

Usually, a night-before ceremony is held that draws more than 100 visitors, but due to the pandemic, a smaller-scale evening was planned.

Sol Moglen, the founder of the Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance and an honorary deputy chief with the FDNY, said, “We had over 60 people last night, and instead of having a service, I [organized] something where everyone got a candle and walked past the memorial and they said a prayer and they kept on walking. Since we couldn’t have a gathering, we did a walk.”

Representatives of the NYPD, FDNY and Fort Hamilton Army Base were in attendance.

“I was honored to attend the annual 9/11 candlelight vigil on Coney Island tonight sponsored by the FDNY,” said Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus. “It was a beautiful ceremony honoring the legacy of the brave men and women who put themselves in harm’s way.”