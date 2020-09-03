Barclays Center to be polling site

Voting just got a bit easier in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, Barclays Center announced that it will serve as a polling site for the 2020 general election. The arena will be open to voters from Oct. 24 through Election Day on Nov. 3.

This will make Barclays Center the largest voting space in Brooklyn.

The decision was made due to the current public health crisis, which has left many sports and entertainment venues unused.

“The more options voters have, the smoother and safer the voting process becomes, especially in what is still a uniquely trying time for the city,’ said Michael Ryan, executive director of the NYC Board of Elections.

Ryan also mentioned the arena’s “various transportation options, which gives voters who may have to travel a bit to cast their ballots some convenience.”

“The Nets and Barclays Center are committed to doing our part in providing a safe and convenient option for the community to vote in the upcoming general election,” said BSE Global CEO John Abbamondi. “The NYC Board of Elections has been a great partner during our discussions over the past two months to determine the safest way to host polling for early voting and Election Day at Barclays Center. We are proud to be a part of the incredible effort that many NBA arenas have shown to ensure that people exercise their voting power.”

BSE Global, which manages the Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets, will work to grow civic engagement and inspire voter participation in the coming election in other ways, such as sharing voter education materials on all team and arena social media channels and websites, and displaying similar digital signage on the exterior of the arena.

“This year’s election will be one of the most important in our city and country’s history, and it comes amid a deadly pandemic that has upended every aspect of our daily lives,” said Borough President Eric Adams. “It is imperative that we provide all possible options to voters so they can safely and securely cast their ballots.”

BSE Global will also encourage its employees to serve as poll workers at Barclays Center or a location of their choosing.