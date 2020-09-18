BWAC hosts annual fall exhibition

The Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition will host its annual fall exhibition, featuring three new timely art exhibits, at its historic gallery space at 481 Van Brunt St. in Red Hook on Sept. 26.

“It is so important for artists to have a space to express their feelings and thoughts in this incredibly difficult time,” said organizers. “We are an all-volunteer artist group kicking around now for 42 years in 25,000 square feet of unbelievable gallery space. Please support us. We do not want to lose this space. Come to Red Hook for the day. It’s beautiful and scenic and something all unto its own, like BWA.”

On the ground floor will be “Black and White – A National Juried Exhibition,” curated by Ken Jackson.

“Black and White is an exhibition that addresses these trying times – race, COVID-19 and politics – to bring together artists, art collectors, art organizations and communities,” said Jackson.

On the second floor, “Transparent as Glass? – An International Juried Glass Exhibition” will be displayed.

“This exhibition will illustrate for the public the complete range of glass-making art in the 21st century,” said space curator Renee Radenberg.

Also on the second floor is “Current(s) – BWAC Member Exhibition,” curated by BWAC co-president Alicia Degener.

“This show exemplifies what artists do best in times of crisis: react and express human emotion, each with their own unique vision,” said Degener. “Just one example of art inspired by the unique and unprecedented events of 2020 is member Nilou Moochala’s ‘Virus Series,’ a 30-foot hanging sculpture installation.”

“I decided to visually capture this historic and unparalleled moment in time through a daily journaling project – albeit in a visual format of a 10-15 minute sketches called ‘The Virus Series,’ said Moochala. “This image would attempt to capture the emotions, movements, political machinations, and societal impact of the virus on myself, my family, my community, my city, my state, and finally, my country.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BWAC.ART.