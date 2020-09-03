COVID cases decrease in Sunset Park

Sunset Park continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Earlier in August, 4.2 percent of tests in Sunset Park came back positive for the coronavirus, one of the highest rates in the city.

“Today, the latest measure from Sunset Park [is a] 1.30 percent positivity rate in that community,” de Blasio said. “So, that’s an amazing example how quickly you can turn things around if you put the effort in the right place.”

Ted Long, executive director of the Test and Trace Corps, said the quick turnaround was the result of a proactive approach.

“We did more than 10,000 tests,” said Long. “We knocked on more than 20,000 doors and we made more than 400,000 phone calls … When we brought in our new community mobile testing units, we asked the community, ‘Where should we put these?’ And that’s where we did testing. And that’s what made a difference.”

De Blasio also talked about efforts to combat the increase in COVID cases in Borough Park.

“We’re addressing it rapidly with more testing,” he said, “with more outreach, more free masks being provided, reminders to folks how important it is to get tested, reminders how important it is to practice social distancing and to limit gatherings. That effort is going on intensely as we speak and [we are] working with community leaders and community organizations who have really helped to lead the way.”