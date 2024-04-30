Girls’ swim team celebrates championship season

They are the champions!

The Bay Ridge Catholic Academy’s girls’ swim team won the 2024 CYO B Division Championships and celebrated in style.

Known as the St. Anselm Angels, they took first place honors at Nassau Aquatic Center on Long Island last month after competing in a seven-way swim meet against teams from Brooklyn and Queens.

Bay Ridge Catholic Academy’s girls’ swim team celebrates at the Fort Hamilton H.S. pool. Photos courtesy of Ted Ghorra

The girls and coaches held their victory ceremony at the Fort Hamilton H.S. pool on April 18.

All 10 graduating ninth-graders got awards. The team includes students from first to ninth grade.

“I am so proud of this group of girls as they exhibited tremendous team spirit all year long and worked very hard to keep getting better,” said Anthony LoPiccolo, president of St. Anselm Youth Activities. “It was rewarded with a championship and we rewarded them with a well-deserved year-end party where they all had a great time.”

Bay Ridge Catholic Academy’s girls’ swim team celebrates at the Fort Hamilton H.S. pool. Photos courtesy of Ted Ghorra

“This swim program is more than just about swimming,” said Ted Ghorra, program athletic director and head coach of the girls’ team. “It’s about life, self-discipline, team spirit, dedication and respecting your teammates and your opponents every single week. Win, lose or draw, we always cheer for the opposing team, which is a beautiful thing.”

Assistant coaches include Lauren Bonaguro, Carrie Quigley, Angela DiMaggio, Danielle Daniti, Tom Garrity and Jenna Caufield.

Coach Ted Ghorra with the team. Photos courtesy of Ted Ghorra Photos courtesy of Ted Ghorra