COVID cases on the rise again

Concern is growing about a COVID-19 spike in Brooklyn.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that Brooklyn is one of three areas in the state with clusters of positive cases.

“We are coming into the fall and all the health experts said we had to be careful about the fall,” said Cuomo. ”Brooklyn is a major contributor in the number of cases.”

Cuomo said the testing results show Brooklyn with an overall 2.6 percent positivity rate.

The New York City Department of Health said Monday that south Brooklyn has seen an increase in positive tests.

“COVID-19 cases continue to grow at an alarming rate in eight neighborhoods in the city, outpacing the citywide average by 3.7 times over the past 14 days,” said DOH. “Six of the eight neighborhoods saw increases even from the prior day’s report, based on our preliminary data. These areas account for over 25 percent of new cases citywide over the past two weeks despite representing just under seven percent of the city’s overall population.”

Gravesend/Homecrest had a 6.73 positivity rate; Borough Park, 5.26 percent; and Bensonhurst/Mapleton, 5.15 percent.

The data is based on a 14-day average, which can more accurately reflect sustained trends than data pulled from a single day.

The following ZIP codes have seen increases: 11230: 5.53 percent; 11210: 4.08 percent; 11204: 5.15 percent; and 11210: 4.08 percent.

“The state is making available hundreds of new rapid testing machines for these areas,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “We have to take this seriously and remain cautious. We lost too many friends and neighbors this spring to go back now.”

Assemblymember Bill Colton said, “Mayor de Blasio and City Department of Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver must work together and take protective measures by posting warning signs at the parks, promenades, and all public places where excessive gatherings take place to be followed by strict enforcement of the rules,” he said. “People should be reminded that they have to avoid large get-togethers, exercise safety by washing hands frequently, practice social distancing and, most of all, wear masks in public areas. Fines must be continuously issued when people fail to obey these rules.”

Three Borough Park men died from the coronavirus in the last four days, according to the New York Post.