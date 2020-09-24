Eighth annual Cancer Can’t Kill Love benefit to go virtual

The show will go on.

A growing Bay Ridge tradition to help raise awareness about cancer and raise funds to help fight the disease will still take place, just in a different way.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cancer Can’t Kill Love benefit, now in its eighth year, will be virtual. It will be livestreamed on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 1-4 p.m.

The benefit will feature live and pre-recorded performances, interviews, games, opportunities to win prizes and more.

CCKL organizer Meaghan McGoldrick discussed how this year’s event will have its own identity.

“I’m so excited to see how our first-ever livestream turns out,” said McGoldrick. “To be able to pivot this year thanks to our friends at Bridgeside Network has been an absolute blessing. I’m so excited to carry on with some version of Cancer Can’t Kill Love this year and I’m even more excited to see what’s in store for the future.”

McGoldrick created the event to honor her mother, Joanne, who died of leukemia in 2013, and her father, Butch, who died in 2008 of lung cancer brought on by his work at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

What started as a small benefit with her friends and a couple of local bands has now expanded into a huge event that has raised more than $100,000 for LLS, Stand Up to Cancer, the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, the Dear Jack Foundation and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“We’re only getting started,” she said. “What began as a way to memorialize my parents has since grown to be so much more. It is bigger than my parents. It is bigger than just one person or just one thing. It is a movement, and it is one that a bunch of Brooklyn 20-somethings work all year to bring to life. Thanks to all for getting us here.”

To watch the event, visit GoBridgeside.com or, on your preferred social media platform, @GoBridgeside.

Donations are suggested on or leading up to the day of the event at CancerCantKillLove.com. Merchandise is also available on the site.