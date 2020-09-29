Girl dies after being hit by truck

A 7-year-old girl on a scooter was struck and killed by an armored truck in Bath Beach Monday.

According to authorities, at around 4 p.m., Sami Ali was crossing at the intersection of Bay 23rd Street and Bath Avenue when she was hit. Ali was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.

“Just the worst kind of news imaginable,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “Please keep her family and loved ones in your prayers, and please join me in rededicating ourselves to the fight to end traffic violence.”

“I can’t even imagine the pain her family must be going through,” said Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus said. “Accidents such as these have become common in recent years.”

In May 2019, a 3-year-old boy on a scooter was struck and killed by a van as he was making a turn from Bay 25th Street onto Benson Avenue.

A fundraiser for the Ali family has been created by the Muslim American Society Of Brooklyn And Staten Island. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3n3XAA4.