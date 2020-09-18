Great Irish Fair to celebrate culture in virtual event

The show must go on.

Due to the COVID-19, the 39th Annual Great Irish Fair will be a virtual event.

For the past few years, a large group of attendees has gathered at the Ford Amphitheater at the Coney Island Boardwalk.

This year, the Irish American Building Society, which hosts the event, will dedicate all proceeds to a special scholarship fund for children of first responders attending Catholic schools.

The show is on Saturday, Sept. 18.

“These people have sacrificed so much during the past few months and we want to take this opportunity to say thank you and honor all that they have done,” the society wrote on its Facebook page. “While we are saddened to not be able to gather to honor our culture and heritage in person, this will not stop us from our celebration.”

IABS has hired professional film crews to put together a high-quality live event that will feature exclusive performances by Irish bands from around the world, including Andy Cooney, The Canny Brothers, The Narrowbacks, Susan and Gerard, and a surprise special guest.

“We’re looking forward to all of you joining us as we celebrate essential workers and, of course, our Irish heritage,” the society said.

For a donation of $25, IABS will give you a special shoutout on its Facebook page. For $50, it will list your name on its Facebook page and website. And for $100, it will mention your name or business on air during the virtual event as a “Friend of the Fair.”

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3cafhJu.