Man charged in stabbing of convenience store owner

By

Man charged in stabbing of convenience store owner
Images by Loudlabs NYC

Scenes following the attack.

Cops arrested a man who allegedly stabbed and robbed a convenience store owner in Bay Ridge Saturday.

According to authorities, at around 5:20 p.m., 28-year-old Tajah Dyce walked into the store near Fort Hamilton Parkway and 92nd Street, stabbed the 43-year-owner in the neck and stole $200.

Images by Loudlabs NYC

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Dyce was later arrested and charged with robbery in the first and second degree, assault in the second and third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles