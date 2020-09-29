Man charged in stabbing of convenience store owner

Cops arrested a man who allegedly stabbed and robbed a convenience store owner in Bay Ridge Saturday.

According to authorities, at around 5:20 p.m., 28-year-old Tajah Dyce walked into the store near Fort Hamilton Parkway and 92nd Street, stabbed the 43-year-owner in the neck and stole $200.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Dyce was later arrested and charged with robbery in the first and second degree, assault in the second and third degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.