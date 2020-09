The block where Zaid Zindani was shot and killed.

A man was shot and killed in a car in Bensonhurst Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Zaid Zindani was in the driver’s seat of a Maserati Sedan on 63rd Street near 17th Avenue when he was shot in the mouth and neck at 4:30 a.m.

Zindani was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.