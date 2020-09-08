Shooter on the loose

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs NYC

Scenes following the shooting.

A man was shot on Third Avenue and 50th Street shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

