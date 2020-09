Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to set an 89-year-old woman on fire in Bensonhurst in July. They were charged with third-degree assault.

According to authorities, at 6:45 p.m. on July 14, the suspects allegedly approached the woman near 16th Avenue and 77th Street. One of them slapped her in the face while the other lit her shirt on fire with either a match or lighter.

The woman was not seriously injured.