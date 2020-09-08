UPDATE: Arrest made in killing of Bay Ridge man, says Brannan

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Bay Ridge resident Michael Scully, according to Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Police have not confirmed the arrest or the name of a suspect.

“I commend Captain Tolson, the 68 Precinct Detective Unit and the Brooklyn South Homicide Squad for their swift police work in apprehending this suspect and getting him off the street in a matter of hours,” said Brannan. “Michael loved this neighborhood, loved his friends, and always looked out for his neighbors. He was the old school ‘Mayor of the block’ and would give you his last dollar or the shirt off his back. Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this impossible time.”

This story is developing.