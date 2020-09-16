VIDEO: Man damages statue outside church

Police are looking for a man who damaged a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe outside of a Coney Island church Friday.

According to authorities, at around 11:40 a.m., the suspect approached the Shrine Church of Our Lady of Solace on Mermaid Avenue and West 17th Street, grabbed the statue and threw it on the sidewalk. He then fled west on Mermaid Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned man with a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray cap, black shorts, and a black shirt with the word “Brooklyn” on the front.

NYPD Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $2,500 for information. Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.