BID teams up with party store for virtual costume contest

A merchants’ group is offering a real treat for Halloween.

The Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District has teamed up with costume and party store We’re Havin’ a Party, 8414 Fifth Ave., to create a virtual costume contest.

On Oct. 9, contestants had headshots taken and chose a “virtual costume” from a selection of six, including Wonder Woman, Princess Leia, Baby Yoda, Black Panther, Joe Exotic and Wolverine.

“During the following week, the BID staff photoshopped the contestants’ headshots onto their selected costume,” said BID executive director Amanda Zenteno. “Due to the volume of entrants, the BID selected the top 10 contestants to be featured in an online poll.”

Prizes include a $20 gift certificate to We’re Havin’ a Party, a $20 candy basket from Choc Oh Lot Plus, 7911 Fifth Ave., or a framed virtual costume portrait from Brooklyn Art & Frame, 7709 Fifth Ave.

People who vote online will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a $20 gift card to Bay Ridge Bakery, 7805 Fifth Ave.

Those interested can vote at bayridgebid.com. The winners will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Zenteno said events like this have an added importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are so stressed out and need to have some sense of normalcy in their life,” she said. “At the same time, we have to be thoughtful about social distancing and ensuring that our merchants can safely provide goods and services to the community. If the BID can play a role in helping to keep the community together, we will work our hardest to do so.”