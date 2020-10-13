Bonnies open 2020 soccer season with cross-divisional challenge vs Clippers

Fontbonne senior midfielder Maeve Gallagher (left) looks back for the pass against Xaverian’s Riley Mullen, who scored the first of the Clippers’ six goals for a 6-1 win over the Bonnies.

In a last-minute matchup, Xaverian varsity soccer coach Erin Meagher agreed to have her Clippers play a cross-divisional game with Fontbonne to open the Bonnies’ 2020 soccer season after St. Edmund Prep, a school in one of Brooklyn’s recently drawn-up COVID hot zones, pulled out of the opener.

Coming off a 6-0 win to open their season against Molloy, the highly favored Clippers won the coin toss and put the wind to their back at the gusty Calvert Vaux Soccer Field. Using the wind to their advantage, the Clippers kept the ball in the Fontbonne end with challenging shots on Fontbonne goalkeeper Corrine Connelly.

Midway in the first half, Xaverian’s Riley Mullen opened the scoring with a 40-yard kick just below the crossbar, which was immediately followed by a second score from the corner to give the Clippers a 2-0 lead. Xaverian quickly built on their lead on a crossing pass by Noelle Ekresnen, and another 40-yard score by Ashley Stienkiewicz gave Xaverian a substantial 4-0 lead at the half.

Samantha Russo opened the second half with a quick score on a breakaway up the middle to give the Clippers a comfortable 5-0 lead. Just as it appeared that Xaverian would record another shutout, mid-fielder Emma Davey came through for Fontbonne with a free kick for a 45-yard score past All-Star Xaverian goalkeeper Maggli Albeunil to make the score 5-1.

The Clippers topped off their scoring with a late goal from Alexa Cantelmi for the final score of 6-1. Despite the loss, Fontbonne coach Ziham Ascencio was glad to have started the season against an upper division team. “I was happy to play such a good team to show us early in the season where we have to improve,” Ascencio said.

Also glad after the game was senior Emma Davey who commented on her 45-yard score to break the shutout, stating, “Since I make all those shots in practice, I was just focused on making the first goal for our team from that distance. Now I’m ready for the rest of the season.”