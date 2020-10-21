Customers share memories of Colandrea New Corner

After it was announced last month that beloved Italian restaurant Colandrea New Corner was closing after 84 years, loyal patrons took to social media to express their feelings to owner Vincent Colandrea.

The eatery, which opened in 1936 as a one-room pizzeria on the corner of Eighth Avenue and 72nd Street, evolved into a three-room, full-service venue that catered to generations of loyal patrons. It was also immortalized on film, appearing in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” HBO’s “The Deuce,” and “The Kitchen,” starring Mellissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss.

Joseph LaBella praised the work of the Colandrea family and its staff and said the restaurant was more than just great food and personal memories.

“How many of your patrons know that every night before closing, the entire staff stays together as a family and enjoys a meal together before closing?” LaBella asked. “How many knew how you guys worked your butt off on Christmas Eve, but on Christmas Day the restaurant was closed to the public and you and your family all got together at the restaurant and had a huge family Christmas meal? Your family did it right for three generations.”

April Ann had one of the best moments of her life at New Corner.

“My husband proposed to me at New Corner 42 years ago,” she said. “Great memories at New Corner. Holidays, celebrations and always wonderful dinners there.”

“So many wonderful years to look back on at New Corner’s, each year with special memories, happy and sad,” said Al DiRaffaele. “My best memories were our St. Ephrem’s Players Guild reunions. Thank you for always making it better each year.”

Colandrea said in his announcement that the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was a determining factor in closing the business. The family is searching for a new tenant to take over the restaurant space and will consider all options.