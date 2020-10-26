Fontbonne beats Moore to take first place

Fontbonne’s Emma Davey, right, pushes the ball down field for her second goal of the game during the Bonnies’ 8-0 win over Moore Catholic.

Fontbonne 8, Moore Catholic 0

After beating Cathedral High School in two consecutive games to open the season in their division, the 2-0 Bonnies traveled to Staten Island to meet the 1-0 Moore Mavericks. Similar to their two previous wins, the Bonnies quickly jumped ahead to start the game as Emma Davey scored on a crossing pass in front of the Moore goal.

The Mavericks answered back with multiple shots on the Bonnies’ goal until Fontbonne defender Alia Mansour intercepted a pass, and then lofted the ball 30 yards down to teammate Grace Woods at midfield. Alone with the ball, Woods dribbled to the 18-yard line where she unleashed a rocket into goal.

“I had to bring that ball down a long way,” said Woods, “and the closer I got to the goal I gained confidence that I could score, so I challenged the goalie with a really close shot.”

Feeding off Woods’ momentum, Davey scored her second goal by pushing the ball through the Moore defense, while Anna Bolino scored on a 20-yard left-footed sweep kick to put Fontbonne up 4-0 at the half.

The second half opened with an odd scoring play as Gabriella Correa sent in a corner kick that ricocheted off a Moore defender for Fontbonne’s fifth goal. Paige O’Neill’s shot up the middle was good for the Bonnies’ sixth goal, while Bolino and O’Neill each scored again for the final score of 8-0.

With their third consecutive win, the Bonnies took first place in the GCHSSAA Tier 2/3 Varsity West Division Soccer League. Thus far, the Bonnies have not allowed a goal in their first three games, in most part due to goalkeeper Corinne Connolly and defenseman Alia Mansour. In addition to three shutouts, the Bonnies lead the division with 23 goals scored.