Generally Speaking : Cousin Brucie brings rock & roll back to Talkradio WABC

Hall of Fame disc jockey Cousin Bruce Morrow, who had one of the top-rated music shows when WABC AM Radio was broadcasting an all top 40 songs format in the 1960s and ’70s, has returned to WABC. His new weekly gig, “Cousin Brucie’s Saturday Night Rock ‘N’ Roll Party,” airs from 6 to 9 p.m. He plays oldies from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s and an occasional ’50s.

Morrow is a local guy, born and raised in Sheepshead Bay. The James Madison High School and Brooklyn College graduate has been inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame.

Prior to his return to WABC, he had been broadcasting an oldies show via pay subscription Sirius XM satellite radio for 15 years. Now everyone can hear him again for free. Since 1982, WABC Radio 77 has been an all-talk station and it is my understanding it will continue that way except for Cousin Brucie’s music program.

It was through the efforts of billionaire John Catsimatidis, the former GOP mayoral candidate and supermarket magnate, that Morrow was lured back home. Catsimatidis and his Red Apple Group conglomerate recently purchased WABC Radio. Morrow’s broadcasts are originating from the new WABC studios at 800 Third Ave. in Manhattan.

If you’re over 50, I’m sure you remember the high-spirited, popular programs he hosted. So tune in to Cousin Brucie. You can call in a dedication and request your favorite top-40 oldie. Younger readers should note that many of these old songs have been used on present-day movie and TV soundtracks.

***



The exposed sidewalk-level Spectrum service box.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Ted General

There is a large, sidewalk-level Spectrum cable company transformer box near the Santander Bank at 9512 Third Ave. in Bay Ridge. The front cover of this pedestal box has been missing since Sept. 30, clearly an exposed, unchecked, unsafe and possibly hazardous condition. It can be easily vandalized and knock out Spectrum cable service to the surrounding area. As of Oct. 6, the cover still had not been replaced. I made calls to 311 and Spectrum and was told Spectrum does not have an emergency number! Getting through to Spectrum is a real challenge, and sending an email didn’t work either.

Space constraints here prevent me from reporting more details. However, like Con Edison and National Grid, they should have an emergency number to call and should be pressed to respond promptly to this type of unsafe condition.

***

Father Michael Falce blesses George Prezioso’s dog Monty.

ebrooklyn media/Photos by Ted General

Father Michael Falce, the parochial vicar at Bay Ridge’s St. Patrick’s Church, conducted the annual blessing of the animals on the church’s front lawn on Sunday, Oct. 4.