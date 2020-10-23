Gunshots ring out on 78th and Fifth

Police investigate after shots were fired on Fifth Avenue and 78th Street.

Gunshots were fired in Bay Ridge Tuesday night.

According to authorities, at around 11:40 p.m., police responded to a call of several shots fired near Fifth Avenue and 78th Street. Officers conducted a canvass of the area and found shell casings.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.

According to Loudlabs News NYC, the gunshots were fired outside Chill, a hookah bar.

Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus wrote on Facebook that the shots were fired toward three businesses.

“Although this incident occurred one block away from my district, I want to condemn this and all shootings taking place here in Southern Brooklyn and across our city,” Frontus said.