Man arrested for attempted rape of 85-year-old woman

The apartment building where Mario Pope allegedly attempted to sexually assault an 85-year-old woman.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault an 85-year-old woman in an apartment building Thursday.

According to authorities, at around 9:30 a.m., the woman was inside the laundry room of the building on Marine Avenue and Ridge Boulevard when she was allegedly attacked by 25-year-old Mario Pope.

The woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and is in stable condition.

Pope was arrested later in the day. He was charged with attempted rape, burglary, sex abuse, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.