A man was arrested for allegedly damaging a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe outside of a Coney Island church on Sept. 11.

According to authorities, at around 11:40 a.m., 37-year-old Daniel Ventre approached the Shrine Church of Our Lady of Solace on Mermaid Avenue and West 17th Street, grabbed the statue and threw it on the sidewalk.

Ventre was arrested on Monday, Oct. 5 and charged with criminal mischief.