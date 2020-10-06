Man charged with hate crimes for vandalizing synagogue

A man has been charged with committing hate crimes at the Shore Parkway Jewish Center.

According to authorities, on Sunday at around 8:50 p.m., 25-year-old Osman Butt grabbed a flagpole and shattered several windows outside the Shore Parkway Jewish Center at 8885 26th Ave. He then went inside and damaged more property.

Police charged Butt with burglary as a hate crime and criminal mischief as a hate crime.

“I appreciate the 60th Precinct’s swift action and the matter has been referred to the Hate Crimes Bureau,” said Councilmember Mark Treyger.

“Disgusted by the anti-Semitic attack on the Shore Parkway Jewish Center late last night,” said U.S. Rep. Max Rose. “None of us can be quiet in the face of anti-Semitism. We all need to stand together now more than ever to confront this timeless hatred.”

“Attacks on our religious institutions cannot be tolerated,” said Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis. “There is no place in our city or nation for anti-Semitism and it will take people of every faith to stop it.”