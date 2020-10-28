Our Lady of Angels to host Halloween drive-in trick or treating

Our Lady of Angels will host Spooktacular Drive In Trick or Treating.

While COVID-19 has put a damper on Halloween season, one local parish will hold a small celebration in Bay Ridge.

Our Lady of Angels, 7320 4th Ave., will host a Spooktacular Drive in Trick or Treating event on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Father Kevin Abels was able to get permission from the Diocese of Brooklyn to have the event for the children.

“Basically, we wanted to do something for the children of the parish, while following all the safety protocols and procedures given us by the city and the diocese,” Abels said. “The diocese has always put the safety and well-being of everyone first. So looking at guidelines and regulations, the diocese gave permission for us to do a drive-thru Halloween in our parking lot. The children will dress in their costumes and stay in the car with their families.”

Volunteers from the OLA sports program will wear gloves and masks while distributing bags of candy. The bags will be sanitized according to city protocols.

Attendees can enter the parking lot on 73rd Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

Locals are happy they will have somewhere to go during the holiday.

“Very nice of our new pastor, great thing to come in O.L.A.,” wrote one local.

“That’s so nice,” said another. “You always loved Halloween.”