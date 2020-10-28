Thief threatens to shoot deliveryman

A food deliveryman was robbed on Seventh Avenue and 67th Street last week.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at around 8:20 p.m., a thief approached the 22-year-old victim and threatened to shoot him. He then punched him in the face, stole $40 and the keys to his bike and fled the scene. According to the victim, the suspect didn’t have a gun in his hand.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket and a black hat.

The 68th Precinct said anyone with information can call 718-439-4236.