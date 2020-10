Two men were stabbed inside a bodega on Fourth Avenue and 59th Street Saturday night.

According to authorities, at around 11:50 p.m., the victims, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, got into a dispute with the attacker, who stabbed them both in the head.

The men were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported.