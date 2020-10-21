Virgin Mary statue vandalized outside church

A statue of the Virgin Mary was vandalized Monday outside Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, 2331 Gerritsen Ave.

According to authorities, the vandal broke the hand off the statue and cracked its head. No description of the perpetrator has been provided by the NYPD. The Hate Crimes task force was notified and the investigation is ongoing.

“We do not know if this was a hate crime or not, but it’s being investigated as a possible one,” said Deacon John Hardy of Resurrection Church. “If anybody noticed anything last week by the statue, please let somebody at the rectory know so that we can pass it on to the police.”

Last week, a suspect was arrested for allegedly damaging a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe outside of Our Lady of Solace in Coney Island on Sept. 11.