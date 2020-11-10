Angel Guardian Home officially landmarked by LPC

The Angel Guardian Home has been designated as an individual landmark.

After years of uncertainty, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission announced that the Angel Guardian Home, 6301 12th Ave., has been landmarked.

It is the first landmarked building in Dyker Heights.

The home was built as an orphanage in 1899 and was operated by the Sisters of Mercy as a branch of their convent in Clinton Hill. It was designed by George H. Streeton.

According to LPC, the architecturally distinctive building serves as a reminder of the important role played by religious social service organizations in Brooklyn’s early 20th century history. It features ornate carved limestone door surrounds, quoins, arched windows, copper cornices, and mansard roofs evoking the sophistication of European architecture

“The combination of its sophisticated architectural style, its grand presence within the neighborhood, and its historic importance as a social service institution in Brooklyn distinguishes the Angel Guardian Home,” said LPC Chair Sarah Carroll.

“[This is] something I partnered with other community leaders to fight for for years,” said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. “I am glad it will be preserved for our neighbors and future generations to enjoy.”

“Preserving the Angel Guardian Home has been a top priority of mine since taking office and I thank the Landmarks Preservation Commission and local community activists for their tireless work in helping make this day a reality,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan.

While the main structure was well on its way to being landmarked, and neighbors continue to push for the landmarking of both buildings at the site, one of the developers of the property told this paper that the adjacent structure is slated for demolition in the next couple of months in order to expand the footprint of housing now being constructed on the campus.

Additional reporting by Helen Klein