Colton holds lead in Assembly race, Mitaynes wins

Assemblymember William Colton holds a lead in the 47th District while Marcela Mitaynes has been elected to represent the 51st District.

In the 47th Assembly District, William Colton holds a strong lead over Republican Barbara Marino. The district includes Bensonhurst, Gravesend, Bath Beach, Dyker Heights and Midwood.

As of 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, Colton had 56.63 percent of the vote (12,958) and Marino had 43.35 percent (9,896).

Colton thanked everyone who voted for him via social media and said the race isn’t over.

“There are also absentee ballots that are still to be counted,” he said. “Therefore, I look forward to every vote being counted as I eagerly look ahead to continue serving the constituents in my district.”

Marcela Mitaynes, who won the Democratic primary in the 51st Assembly District against Felix Ortiz, ran unopposed. She received 2,173 votes, with 99 percent reported on Wednesday.

Although she has yet to comment on the results, the NYC Democratic Socialists of America congratulated her on her victory.

“The people have spoken and they said give us a socialist in NY State Assembly District 51! Congrats @marcelaforny,” the organization tweeted.