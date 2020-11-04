Cops seek missing 60-year-old man

Police are searching for a missing Crown Heights man.

According to authorities, 60-year-old Michael Giancola. was last seen at around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at his residence near Seventh Avenue and Eastern Parkway. He was reported missing the following day.

Giancola is 5’10” and 235 pounds and wears a hearing aid in his right ear.

His brother, Christopher Giancola, took to Facebook to ask for help in finding him.

“Mike has schizophrenia, he is deaf, and he has a cauliflower ear,” he wrote. “He is often totally quiet. He may also yell loud gibberish, but he is not violent. He has been without medicine, food and sleep. If you see him, please message me on Facebook, or text/call my cell 917.776.6464, and we will drive right over.”

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.