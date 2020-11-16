Fontbonne’s season ends abruptly at semifinals

The Fontbonne Varsity Soccer Team ended the 2020 season with a 2-1 overtime loss to Mary Louis in the semifinal playoff round.

In one of the closest games of the season, the first-place Bonnies (6-0) hosted the second-place Mary Louis Hilltoppers (5-1-1) from Queens in the GCSHAA Tier 2/3 varsity soccer semifinal playoff round.

On a slick, rain-swept field, the Hilltoppers managed to keep the ball in the Fontbonne end to start the game. After the Bonnies stopped several attempts on goal, Mary Louis was awarded a corner kick midway in the first half. Lining up the ball from the corner, Caroline Schinisch launched a line drive to the net that deflected off Fontbonne defender Alia Mansour for the first goal of the game.

In the closing minutes of the first half, the Bonnies scored on a corner kick of their own, as Anna Bolino found Emma Davey in front of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

In the second half, the Hilltoppers’ top ball handler Fiona Maloney led several attacks on the Fontbonne net that were repeatedly stopped by goalkeeper Corinne Connelly. Continuing through the half, the Mary Louis defense proved to be just as tough by shutting down three of Davey’s scoring attempts as time ran out.

Going into overtime with a 1-1 tie, the Hilltoppers abruptly wrapped up the game within the first two minutes of play. After Mary Louis was awarded a free kick on a Fontbonne handball, Ava Powers sent an unstoppable 30-yard scorcher into the top of the net for the Hilltoppers’ 2-1 semifinal win.

Disappointed but not sullen over the loss, the Bonnies expressed their appreciation to Coach Ziham Ascencio for a good season.

“It was a great season,” said Maeve Gallagher. “You made us so much better this year.”