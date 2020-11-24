Former Mayor David Dinkins dies at 93

Former New York City Mayor David N. Dinkins died Monday night at age 93.

Dinkins became New York City’s first African-American mayor in 1990 after he defeated Democratic incumbent Ed Koch in the primary and Republican challenger Rudy Giuliani in the general election.

Dinkins married Joyce Burrows in 1953. She died in October. He is survived by two children.

“What a good man with a good heart who really just wanted to help people,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio during an interview on CBS 880. “This is a guy who, just for so many of us, he was the person who put us on the path of public service and showed us the right way to do it as decent human beings.”

Mayor David Dinkins with State Senator Chris Mega.



Mayor David Dinkins with U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

