Frontus declares comeback victory in Assembly race

Democratic Assemblymember Mathylde Frontus declared victory over Republican challenger Mark Szuszkiewicz on Thursday in the race in the 46th District. The district covers Coney Island and Sea Gate, as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend.

Szuszkiewicz had a 54-46 percent lead over Frontus on election night, but thousands of absentee ballots went to the first-term incumbent. Before the absentee count, Szuszkiewicz was ahead by 2,348 votes. On Nov. 16, his lead had shrunk to 481 votes, and later reports said Frontus led by 400 votes.

“I am ecstatic to announce that the voters of the 46th District have sent me back to Albany for another two years,” Frontus said. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to keep serving the community that has raised me for the last 35 years and a district that has broadened my horizons in more ways than I can’t express.”

As of Thursday, Szuszkiewicz had not conceded, but he admitted his chances of victory are slim.

“I would need over 80 percent of the remaining ballots to win,” he said. “With my opponent receiving about 70 percent of the votes of the paper ballots, it’s not looking good for me.”