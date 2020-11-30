Generally Speaking: Brooklyn Cathedral Club holds annual memorial service

The prestigious Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, which was founded in the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese on March 1, 1900, held its annual memorial mass at Our Lady of Angels Church, Fourth Avenue and 73rd Street.

In previous years, the service was conducted at the Sacred Heart Chapel on the grounds of the Visitation Monastery at 8209 Ridge Boulevard. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – and to provide a much larger venue to ensure social distancing – it was moved to OLA. The club also had to forgo its annual communion breakfast, which had been held in the past at the Bay Ridge Manor.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese and spiritual director of the club, was the main celebrant. Co-celebrants included OLA Pastor Kevin Abels, Monsignors Kieran Harrington and Jamie Gigantiello, St. Patrick’s Church Pastor Gerard Sauer and St. Sylvester’s Church Pastor Jacob Thumma.

Knights of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre

The Knights and a Dame of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem provided an honor guard for the mass, which remembers past Cathedral presidents and club members. Also memorialized was Robert Charles Golden, who died on June 9, 2020. Golden served as president from 1981-1982 and was a longtime member of the board of governors. He was a retired business executive, philanthropist, first vice chairman of HeartShare Human Services and a generous supporter of several community organizations.



A bagpiper welcomes mass-goers.

The service concluded with closing remarks by current Cathedral Club President Pat Russo. Other officers are Vice President Antonio Biondi, Treasurer Richard Re and Recording Secretary William Guarinello.