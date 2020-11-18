Gounardes declares victory over Bruno in State Senate race

Andrew Gounardes has claimed victory over Vito Bruno in the State Senate race in the 22nd District.

Democratic State Senator Andrew Gounardes declared victory in the 22nd District over his Republican challenger, businessman Vito Bruno, Wednesday afternoon.

The district includes Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, Gravesend, Gerritsen Beach, Manhattan Beach and Marine Park.

The count is roughly 49,300 votes to 46,800 votes in favor of the incumbent with about 1,800-1,900 votes left to count, according to a Gounardes staffer, who said the senator has received about 71 percent of absentee votes so far.

“It is the honor of my life to serve my community, and today as the remaining votes are counted, I am enormously grateful to the neighborhoods of southern Brooklyn for reelecting me to represent them in the State Senate,” Gounardes said.

Bruno has not responded to Gounardes’ announcement, but did update his supporters on Tuesday.

“Despite some self-serving leaks to supporters of Andrew Gounardes, we are still very much in this race,” Bruno said. “We are still officially in the lead with one area left to count. I can’t thank all of you enough for your steadfast support. Stay tuned.”

After election night, Bruno was confident about his lead but stopped short of declaring victory. With 97.44 percent of scanners reporting, he had 53.95 percent of the vote (40,621) and Gounardes had 45.94 percent (34,586).

