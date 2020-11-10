Grandma’s Love named ‘COVID-19 Hero’ by BP Adams

A local nonprofit organization has been recognized for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grandma’s Love, which distributes food, books and other items to children in area schools who are in need, was honored at Borough Hall Tuesday by Borough President Eric Adams in a ceremony called “COVID-19 Heroes.”

“Our families are so important to us, and being recognized by the borough president reinforces how important and necessary our work is even more so today,” said Grandma’s Love founder Theresa Monforte-Caraballo. “We are very honored to be recognized.”

Monforte-Caraballo, a former teacher, described her group’s collaboration with another local organization as an important time during the pandemic. In June, Bay Ridge Cares, a nonprofit group that supports locals in need, donated $2,000 to Grandma’s Love.

“The proudest moment of the whole COVID tragedy was the collaboration between Grandma’s Love and Bay Ridge Cares,” she said. “Because of this beautiful partnership, so many in need were able to receive care packages full of food and necessities every week. Keeping those in need fed is always a priority with Grandma’s Love, but it would not have been as successful as it was without the partnership with Bay Ridge Cares. Our children and our families are very special to us.”

Adams held the first “COVID-19 Heroes” ceremony in September to pay tribute to people who have made a difference in their communities during the pandemic, as part of his regular “Heroes of the Month” event series.

For Thanksgiving, Grandma’s Love will give full meals to all in need. Donations can be made at grandmasloveinc.org.