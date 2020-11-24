Local organizations help the hungry for Thanksgiving

Organizations around the borough are stepping up to spread Thanksgiving cheer, providing people in need with a meal for the holiday.

Reaching-Out Community Services held its annual “Operation Gobbler Giving” event on Monday, Nov. 24, giving out hundreds of turkeys with all the trimmings.

Bay Ridge Cares will deliver meals in Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach, between 65th Street, Bay Parkway, Shore Parkway and Shore Road on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The area of deliveries has been limited due to COVID. Although registration for Thanksgiving dinner has closed, 336 meals will still be delivered within the area.

The Bay Ridge Community Development Center held its first annual Turkey Giveaway event on Saturday at 9818 Fort Hamilton Parkway.

On Nov. 17, Catholic Charities Brooklyn and Queens distributed 900 turkeys and food vouchers to people in need during the Annual Turkey Giveaway at St. Francis of Assisi, 400 Lincoln Road. The distribution was co-sponsored by the offices of State Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assemblymember Diana Richardson. The turkeys were donated by Alphonse and Maria Catanese and family. Food vouchers for turkey dinner fixings were provided by Catholic Charities in increments of $25 for a total of $25,000.

On Friday, Nov. 20, Myrie hosted a food drive at NYU-Langone Health Center, 6025 Sixth Ave., along with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca in partnership with EmblemHealth, Churches United for Fair Housing.

Bay Ridge restaurants and bars teamed up with the Fifth Avenue BID to organize a food drive.

“Special thanks to @catholiccharitiesbq and Pam at P.C.’s Bar & Grill for setting this up for the community,” said the BID.

Grandma’s Love Inc. will provide Thanksgiving meals and is asking people to sponsor a family for Thanksgiving dinner. To donate, visit grandmasloveinc.org.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Good Shepherd Services hosted its first ever “Grab and Go Thanksgiving Community Celebration” to support the families of the Red Hook Beacon Community Center, distributing nearly 100 meals.