Obituary: Arnold W. Ring (March 31, 1933 – October 1, 2020)

Arnold William Ring passed away on October 1, 2020 peacefully at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida surrounded by his daughters and grandchildren. He was 87 years old at the time of his death. Arnold “Arnie” was born in the Red Hook section of Brooklyn, New York on March 31, 1933. He was the only son of Arne and Harriet Ring. Arnie was extremely close with his first cousin Eleanor Ring whom he considered a sister.

Often referring to himself as the “luckiest man in the world”, Arnie would reflect on his life with great gratitude for his many blessings including his wife Carol, his four daughters and his nine grandchildren. Arnie was an adoring husband to his wife Carol for an incredible 56 years. They met while swimming at the Breezy Point Surf Club and were later married on August 20,1960 at Our Lady of Angels Church in Bay Ridge Brooklyn and raised their daughters in Brooklyn and Staten Island. Throughout his life Arnie placed his family first and foremost dedicating himself to long cross-country drives and countless days of swim meets and school events always contributing the loudest applause in the room. He also delighted in many memorable summers with his family and close friends on the hill at Fort Hamilton Officers Club.

In his youth, Arnie was known in his local Brooklyn community as a popular member of his CYO Basketball team and with the Flatbush Boys Club. He graduated from Fort Hamilton High School and would often reminisce about admiring the magnificent New York Harbor just outside the window of his classroom. Arnie went on to graduate from Seton Hall University in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Arnie was a forward on the Pirates basketball team from 1951-1955 with 682 career points in 87 games. A true highlight in Arnie’s life was being a member of the 1953 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Championship Team after which he was named All-NIT posting a 21-rebound performance against St John’s in the final game at Madison Square Garden. His career included three NIT tournaments and he was honored to be a co-captain during his senior year. Arnie was inducted into the Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Fame in 1980 as an individual and again in 2017 as a member of the 1953 winning team. His Pirates teammates and Seton Hall community of friends played a meaningful role in his life creating many cherished friendships. Arnie was a true Setonian and could often be seen cheering on the Pirates from the sidelines with his grandchildren.

After college Arnie had a successful and fulfilling career in private banking initially at First National City Bank then joining Morgan Guaranty Trust Company as a VP of Private Banking for four decades. Even upon his retirement from Morgan Guaranty Trust, Arnie continued to share his expertise as a consultant with Fiduciary Trust Company of New York. Arnie took pride in building loyal and trustworthy relationships, genuinely connecting with his clients and colleagues while establishing lifelong friendships.

Arnie and Carol retired to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida where they found happiness in a new community of loving and supportive friends creating many cherished memories. While in Florida, Arnie always remained connected to his New York roots continuing to serve as President of the Brooklyn Benevolent Society for a total of four decades. He also continued to volunteer and support the Heaney Foundation.

Arnold is survived by his daughters Karen, Christine, Alison and Susanne and 9 grandchildren, Thomas, Matthew, Bryan, Beckett, Riley, Reid, Caroline, Jasper and Oliver and son-in-law Noah. Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Church in Bay Ridge Brooklyn on November 20 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made in Arnie’s memory to Seton Hall Athletics, Pirate Blue Athletic Fund, 400 South Orange Avenue, South Orange, NJ 07079 or via their website PirateBlue.com