Police Beat: Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, man shot in leg in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BUSTED

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 21-year-old man on Bay Ridge Parkway between Fifth and Sixth Avenues on Oct. 24. According to reports, at around 3:40 a.m., the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the left arm with an unknown object, resulting in minor bruising.

TOOL TIME

A crook stole more than $1,000 worth of tools from a commercial vehicle near 90th Street and Seventh Avenue on Oct. 24. Reports claim that at around 10:45 a.m., the victim parked the car. Overnight, the perp popped open the locks and stole company tools, including a hammer drill.

No arrests have been made.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 31-year-old delivery man was robbed at knifepoint near 71st Street and Eighth Avenue on Nov. 1. According to reports, at around 9:30 p.m., the man was delivering food from Tacos Los Poblanos when the crook approached him from behind, put his arm around his neck and held a kitchen knife to his back. He then said in Spanish, “Give me all your money.” The man gave the suspect $600. After stealing the money, the perp fled westbound on 71st Street and made a right going northbound on Seventh Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

BREAK-IN

Crooks broke into an oil company near Fourth Avenue and Senator Street and stole more than $1,000 on Oct. 30. Reports claim that at around 6:30 a.m., the crooks broke the lock on the front door, went inside and stole $1,435, from a cash register, an arcade game and an ATM machine.

No arrests have been made.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

MAN SHOT IN LEG

A 27-year-old man was shot and robbed by a man near 14th Avenue and 70th Street on Oct. 25. Reports claim that at around 11:30 p.m., the victim was walking westbound toward 14th Avenue when the suspect approached him and told him, “Run your pockets.” The victim refused to do so and the perp took out a gun and shot him in the leg twice and fled the scene. The victim went home, got inside a car and drove himself to Maimonides Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.

THREE AGAINST ONE

Three male crooks attacked and robbed a man walking near 17th Avenue and 70th Street on Nov. 1. According to authorities, at around 1:20 a.m., the victim was walking to a deli when the attackers approached him. One of them punched him, while the others yanked his gold chain from his neck and stole his cellphone and bracelet. The victim also said that one of the perps pretended to have a gun. The crooks got inside a brown Sedan and fled westbound on 70th Street toward 17th Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

ENERGETIC BURGLARY

A crook stole 31 cans of Red Bull from a pharmacy near Bay 10th Street and 86th Street on Oct. 26. According to reports, at around 3:50 p.m., the crook got into the stock room, stole the cans and left the store using an emergency exit. He then fled eastbound toward Bay 11th Street.

No arrests have been made.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to steal items from a commercial van parked near 23rd Avenue and 86th Street on Oct. 31. Reports claim that at around 3:20 a.m., the victim, a 46-year-old man, returned to the van and saw the suspect rummaging through property.